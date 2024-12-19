Farmers await La Nina relief, but water remains a precious resource

Southern Africa’s farmers pin hopes on La Nina rains, but the water crisis reminds us all to treat water as a precious resource.

What is the definition of an optimist?

We would say “any farmer in southern Africa” would be an apt answer, because in their perpetual battle with the elements, they’ll always try to believe that “next year will be better…”

With the delayed onset of good rains this season across the summer rainfall areas, the crops have already suffered badly… but farmers and organised agriculture are hopeful that 2025 will bring relief.

Meteorologists predict that the first quarter of next year will see a La Nina phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean which will impact weather across the globe.

In the past, La Nina events have been associated with increased rainfall across southern Africa, so farmers have reason for some hope.

TLU chair Bennie van Zyl has noted that important crops like maize and soya beans – which have been pounded by the drought up to now – could recover quickly if conditions are conducive.

However, the predicament of farmers coming, as it does, on the back on water problems across South Africa, should be a reminder to us about how fragile our existence here is in what is a water-sparse land.

Even if the late rains are good, we must never forget water is a precious resource.

