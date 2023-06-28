By Editorial staff

The taxman is not on most of our Christmas card lists. In a tough economy, the last thing we need is to owe someone else money, especially the South African Revenue Service (Sars). But that’s where most of us get it wrong.

There are a number of benefits one can get from filing a tax return, and the tax breaks one can actually receive, if done correctly, could even put some money in one’s pocket.

Sars has certainly made massive strides over the past decade. It’s easier and simpler to file tax returns. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said: “The submission of accurate personal income tax returns on time is important for a seamless filing season. Taxpayers must take control of their own tax affairs to ensure they are aware of their obligations and remain compliant.

“Sars continues to provide enabling technology, the expanded use of data enhanced by machine learning, algorithms and artificial intelligence. We also continue to make progress in various aspects of online and in-person taxpayer services through an investment in our people.”

Tax season opens next Friday. Fill in your tax return. It’s the right thing to do.