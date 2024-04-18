Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

18 Apr 2024

04:20 am

Breeding a culture of nonpayment

Tax collectors' electricity disconnected for unpaid bills; ironic as they chase taxpayers. Government's IOU culture fuels nonpayment.

South African Revenue Service (Sars)

Image: iStock

There must have been few taxpayers who, after being hounded by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), had a chuckle at the news that tax collectors had their electricity disconnected at one of their Pretoria offices for their unpaid municipal debt of R838 000. But, actually, it’s no laughing matter when the people who lord it over working people who are not up-to-date, on coughing up, what they owe the government, are the ones not paying their bills. ALSO READ: ‘Boom’ – Sars power back on after settling R800k electricity debt (PICS) It’s also bizarre that the organisation which did the…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

There must have been few taxpayers who, after being hounded by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), had a chuckle at the news that tax collectors had their electricity disconnected at one of their Pretoria offices for their unpaid municipal debt of R838 000.

But, actually, it’s no laughing matter when the people who lord it over working people who are not up-to-date, on coughing up, what they owe the government, are the ones not paying their bills.

ALSO READ: ‘Boom’ – Sars power back on after settling R800k electricity debt (PICS)

It’s also bizarre that the organisation which did the disconnection and made such a song and dance about it – the City of Tshwane – is actually a delinquent debtor itself, owing Eskom more than R8 billion for electricity supplied.

While Sars quickly settled its debt and it may be true that this was an oversight from an organisation which is normally a model of probity, it is nevertheless remarkable that this could happen. Was nobody paying attention to the accounts due?

Other government organisations are generally tardy payers, not only to service providers from the private sector but also to fellow government departments and state-owned enterprises.

If the government does not do the right thing and pay its bills – preferring to go along with the IOU principle – what chance is there that ordinary South Africans will be any different?

ALSO READ: City Power clarifies Planet Fitness multimillion rand of unpaid electricity bill

In broader society, a culture of entitlement has, in turn, bred a culture of nonpayment for basic services such as electricity.

Tens of billions of rands have had to be written off by central government, or municipalities, for huge nonpayers like Soweto.

The sad reality is that a significant number of those who don’t pay, can actually afford to. Unless the national IOU culture is eradicated, we will be condemned to impoverishment.

Read more on these topics

Eskom South African Revenue Service (SARS) tax

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business ‘Notoriously over-optimistic’ – energy expert says more work needs to be done to end load shedding
Elections DA warned it may lose Muslim votes due to its perceived pro-Israel stance
Courts WATCH: Zuma’s private prosecution against Downer, Maughan struck from the roll (VIDEO)
Local News Allegations of neglect at Ermelo old age home: Families, SAVF speak out
Celebs And Viral ‘Where is my mom?’- Musician Langa Mavuso recounts 11-hour hijacking ordeal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe