29 Apr 2024

Freedom Day: Don’t let sun set on our achievement

Crime, unemployment and corruption have stalled our march to become a nation we are all proud of.

Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

The memory of long queues of people of all races waiting patiently to make their mark in South Africa’s first democratic elections on 27 April, 1994, will forever be etched in the history annals of this country. It was a joyous day, and gave people hope that we could become a better country. Fast forward 30 years and the country marked Freedom Day on Saturday with mixed emotions. Those elections ended apartheid and paved the way for a fair future, but three decades later many people, regardless of race and background, have been left feeling disillusioned as to what we’ve…

The memory of long queues of people of all races waiting patiently to make their mark in South Africa’s first democratic elections on 27 April, 1994, will forever be etched in the history annals of this country. It was a joyous day, and gave people hope that we could become a better country.

Fast forward 30 years and the country marked Freedom Day on Saturday with mixed emotions.

Those elections ended apartheid and paved the way for a fair future, but three decades later many people, regardless of race and background, have been left feeling disillusioned as to what we’ve become as a country.

Unacceptable levels of crime, high unemployment rate and widespread corruption have stalled our march to become a nation we are all proud of.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made really good points in his Freedom Day speech on Saturday, but he also missed the chance to take ownership of the mistakes made by his government.

Recalling that momentous day in 1994, Ramaphosa said: “Exactly 30 years ago on this day, freedom’s bell rang across our great land. It rang in every city, every town and every village. On that day, as we cast our votes for the first time, a great heaviness lifted from our shoulders. Our shackles had been cast off.

“The weight of centuries of oppression was no longer holding us down. Even though our backs bore scars of the cruel lashes of those who had whipped and subjected us for more than 300 years, on that day, as a united people, we stood tall. Let us stand together, united in purpose, to build a future where the promise of freedom rings true for every single South African. Let freedom reign.”

In just over a month, many South Africans have the opportunity to cast their vote again.

After those first democratic elections Nelson Mandela said: “The sun shall never set on so glorious a human achievement!”

When you vote on 29 May, may these words guide you so that we don’t celebrate Freedom Day with mixed emotions in years to come.

