30 years of democracy: Reflecting on progress, facing future challenges

As South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, a call to honor past sacrifices and actively shape a brighter future.

The late President Nelson Mandela on 27 April 1994 in Oshlange, a township near Durban, as he casts his vote during South Africa’s first democratic and all-race general elections. Photo: AFP/Walter Dhladhla

Fellow South Africans, thirty years have passed since the shackles of apartheid were finally broken, and we, the Rainbow Nation, rose with the promise of a new dawn. Freedom Day, a day etched in our national memory with the indelible mark of struggle and sacrifice, will always be a point of reflection for us.

This momentous occasion is a time to look back and acknowledge the giants upon whose shoulders we stand. We remember the tireless efforts of those who fought for our freedom, the heroes known and unknown.

We also remember the sacrifices made, the families torn apart, the lives lost in pursuit of a just and equal society. Their unwavering commitment to a dream we now hold in our hands, deserves our deepest gratitude.

However, as we celebrate our hard-won democracy, we must also acknowledge that the road ahead remains long. Challenges persist – corruption, crime, inequality, poverty, unemployment – the list goes on.

These obstacles may seem insurmountable, but within them lies the very essence of our democracy: the opportunity to be part of the solution.

As the inheritors of this hardfought freedom, we have a responsibility to actively shape the narrative of our nation. We cannot be bystanders, content to simply critique the daily events in our country from the sidelines.

Our democracy thrives on participation and the collective will of a nation that is united in purpose.

Freedom, dear South Africans, is not a gift – it’s a responsibility. The polls on 29 May is a critical juncture which gives every eligible voter to correct the mistakes that have cost us dearly as a nation.

To stand by idly on election day would be tantamount to relinquishing our right to challenge the affairs of our nation.

Let’s use our votes to:

Choose leaders who champion values of transparency, accountability, and service to the people.

Hold our government to account – demand action on the issues that matter to us.

Engage in civil discourse and hold constructive conversations about the future we want.

Every vote cast and every voice heard will add colour on the national canvas of our future. Let’s educate ourselves on the issues that affect us, engage in civil discourse, and most importantly, go out and vote.

This is the power we hold as citizens, the power to shape the future of South Africa.

Remember, democracy is not a spectator sport. It is an intense, demanding and dynamic process that requires consistent engagement. Let us stand united – not by race, ethnicity or creed but by a shared commitment to build a better nation.

Let us leverage the power of our diversity to foster innovation and find solutions to the problems that plague us.

Our actions should be guided by the spirit of ubuntu, the very essence of our humanity. As we celebrate 30 years of democracy, let this be a time to recommit ourselves to the ideals that brought us here. Let us be the generation that not only remembers the sacrifices of the past but actively builds upon them, forging a future where every South African can thrive.

Sincerely.

– Mathebula is founder of the People Matter Foundation