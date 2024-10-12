GNU must work for good of SA

Political promises often fade, but the GNU must focus on growth and unemployment to truly serve the nation's needs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosting a working dinner with leaders of political parties that are signatories to Government of National Unity (GNU) at Genadendal, the President’s official residence in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

We’ve heard it all before – politicians and their political parties promising they will put the country first, only to learn it was just lip service and South African citizens are merely pawns in the fight for power.

In fact, we haven’t just heard it before, we hardly take notice when a minister, politician or so-called leader says it. We’ve become numb to such utterances.

Yet, you do have to give praise where praise is due and DA leader John Steenhuisen’s promise to still make the government of national unity (GNU) work – even after what their party has gone through with the removal of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink, whichever way you look at it.

DA federal chair Helen Zille warned that they won’t be burnt again when working with the ANC in the metros, casting real doubt about the future of the GNU.

However, Steenhuisen quelled fears… for now.

“After 100 days, the GNU is on the cusp of making its most important strategic choices. The DA is determined to ensure that every choice that is made will drive growth up and unemployment down and bring new hope for a better life to South Africans. That is the reason we entered the GNU 100 days ago and it remains our purpose today,” he said.

In addition to these critical priorities, the DA “will not agree to under any circumstances further bailouts for state-owned enterprises as South Africa has spent over R350 billion in bailouts for SOEs over the past 10 years.

This is one of the key reasons there is now a fiscal crisis. “

However, the big loser in this is that while the GNU is in a good spot nationally for now, the lack of stability and failure to work at the metro level will have a negative impact.

That means communities are the big losers when it comes to service delivery and proper governance.

