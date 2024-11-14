Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

14 Nov 2024

07:00 am

Handle the SABC with utmost care

The SABC Bill was withdrawn to the applause of civil society groups, but to the anger of Malatsi's ANC GNU partners.

SABC Bill

Picture: Michel Bega

Don’t they discuss anything in the government of national unity (GNU) Cabinet before launching press releases left, right and centre?

That’s the poser in the wake of yet another brewing spat among the clutch of politicians determining our fate. This time, it is over the SABC and its future.

This week, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi withdrew the SABC Bill – to the applause of civil society groups, but to the anger of his ANC GNU partners.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni pointed out yesterday that, because the proposed legislation was not a Private Member’s Bill, the minister could not simply can it. Any such decision would have to be made by Cabinet, she said.

Her comments echoed other miffed reaction from Malatsi’s deputy, Mondli Gungubele, and parliamentary oversight portfolio committee chair Khusela Diko, both from the ANC.

It seems as though the ANC is determined to push the Bill through, despite what critics say would be sections which would jeopardise the editorial independence of the public broadcaster.

Among those is a proposal that it be funded through a “household” levy, which would somehow have to be collected by government.

And, presumably, those who distribute such cash would have a say over how it would be used.

ALSO READ: ‘Flawed’ Bill delayed: Can SABC be saved?

In addition, the Bill would give the minister the power to appoint the SABC board, enabling a party to apply direct pressure on the corporation’s journalists.

Also, the household levy proposal is bound to attract howls of anger from people who own TVs but don’t watch SABC.

This will be much harder to duck for those people than the current licence fee obligation.

However, because the SABC is the biggest news organisation in the country, its future must be handled with the utmost care.

Read more on these topics

cabinet communications minister Government of national unity (GNU) South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Limited (SABC)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: ‘I can’t be threatened by Zuma, he’s inviting me for a fight’ – Malema
Courts Was Mark Lifman worth R10m? Alleged hitmen to apply for bail in December
News ‘Criminals are not to be helped’: Ntshavheni on why govt will not assist trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein
Crime Safa President Danny Jordaan released on R20 000 bail
News Estimated 4,000 illegal miners still trapped underground, several feared dead

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES