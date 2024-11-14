Handle the SABC with utmost care

The SABC Bill was withdrawn to the applause of civil society groups, but to the anger of Malatsi's ANC GNU partners.

Don’t they discuss anything in the government of national unity (GNU) Cabinet before launching press releases left, right and centre?

That’s the poser in the wake of yet another brewing spat among the clutch of politicians determining our fate. This time, it is over the SABC and its future.

This week, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi withdrew the SABC Bill – to the applause of civil society groups, but to the anger of his ANC GNU partners.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni pointed out yesterday that, because the proposed legislation was not a Private Member’s Bill, the minister could not simply can it. Any such decision would have to be made by Cabinet, she said.

Her comments echoed other miffed reaction from Malatsi’s deputy, Mondli Gungubele, and parliamentary oversight portfolio committee chair Khusela Diko, both from the ANC.

It seems as though the ANC is determined to push the Bill through, despite what critics say would be sections which would jeopardise the editorial independence of the public broadcaster.

Among those is a proposal that it be funded through a “household” levy, which would somehow have to be collected by government.

And, presumably, those who distribute such cash would have a say over how it would be used.

In addition, the Bill would give the minister the power to appoint the SABC board, enabling a party to apply direct pressure on the corporation’s journalists.

Also, the household levy proposal is bound to attract howls of anger from people who own TVs but don’t watch SABC.

This will be much harder to duck for those people than the current licence fee obligation.

However, because the SABC is the biggest news organisation in the country, its future must be handled with the utmost care.