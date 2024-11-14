South Africa on track to regulate artificial intelligence (AI)

As artificial intelligence (AI) gains momentum, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi said there must be a balance for the ethical use of AI in South Africa.

Malati was speaking to The Citizen at the Honor exhibit at the Africa Tech Festival at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) this week.

Technology is at the centre of all significant opportunities and innovation in every domain, artificial intelligence has increased its value, with the potential to transform industries.

AI regulation

While artificial intelligence remains largely unregulated in South Africa, Malatsi said this might change.

“We are in the very early stages. A couple of weeks ago, we published an AI policy framework that’s out for public commentary. The submission will go into the final policy document.

“The discussion around AI is a very critical innovation that is brought up in this space.

“The most important thing is we have to find the balance for the ethical use of AI, so it does not contribute to the spread of deep fakes, misinformation and disinformation. The world’s leading policymakers are grappling with that question and we will also be grappling with it as we move towards finalising our AI policy, “ Malatsi said.

Existing legislation regulates some activities. These consist of activities by organisations using AI, including the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), the Copyright Act, the Patents Act, and the Competition Act.

Technology in SA

Malatsi said South Africa is making progress in embracing technology.

“South Africa is going to be moving at the same pace as the leading countries in innovation, in tech and those countries that are making serious strides in those areas and China is one of them.

“The evolution of technology means you are never going to ignore who are the big players in this space and the moves that are making are instrumental in determining what the future of technology looks like,” Malatsi said.

Data prices

While President Cyril Ramaphosa touched very briefly on the cost of data prices and broadband rollout, Malatsi said progress is being made, but could not provide time frames.

“The thing about affordable data prices is always going to be an ongoing thing. The most important thing is the cost of living determines the level of affordability. So, it’s not a time-bound thing, you can’t limit that to a time.

“At the end of the day, how do you put policy interventions into place that empower even the poorest people to be able to afford data to be able to afford devices, have universal access to the internet and whether you are in Transkei or Limpopo where I come from that you have the same meaningful connectivity to the internet,” Malatsi said.

While Malatsi did not elaborate on Elon Musk’s Star Link satellite service, he said getting South Africa connected requires a “mixed tech” approach.

Internet connectivity and expensive mobiles

“Whether it be fibre, through broadband connectivity or the current debate is everywhere else in the world about how can low orbit satellites play a role in this space that we are in.

“When the pursuit is getting to 100% connectivity, you got to look at every practical avenue that can reach the whole depth of the country regardless of where people are.”

With flagship smartphones hitting top prices, Malatsi said there has been a discussion with Treasury about the cost of smart devices.

“The cost of smart devices, as it is, is a major barrier to affordability,” Malatsi said.

Malatsi said there is a need to balance tax revenue collection with device affordability, stressing that his focus is on finding solutions that benefit consumers.”

