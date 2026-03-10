Gauteng budget: Here’s where the money is going

Infrastructure project will be prioritised but little mention of water, crime or the appointment of a new Gautrain operator.

Gauteng will receive over R500 billion over the next three years as the province aims to rebuild confidence in the administration.

MEC for finance and economic development, Lebogang Maile, spoke in positive terms as he outlined the province’s trajectory during his Medium-Term Expenditure Framework speech on Tuesday.

Maile repeated the optimism shared by Premier Panyaza Lesufi in his state of the province address earlier in March.

Lesufi’s address several weeks ago mentioned widespread investment initiatives, which Maile hailed as a “force multiplier” for growth in the province.

The MEC noted that the province’s annual gross domestic product by region totalled R2.4 trillion, making up 33% of the country’s GDP and 10% of the whole of sub-Saharan Africa.

‘The need for pragmatism’

Maile said the budget was formulated during a state of “elevated volatility” due to global tensions and deep structural challenges at the municipal level.

“We also table a budget that demonstrates appreciation for the fiscal reality that we are in, a budget that determines the need for pragmatism by ensuring that financial commitments are sustainable, not merely aspirational,” said Maile.

He explained the provincial government’s work would be characterised by a prioritisation of job creation, investment, improved living conditions, social services, clean administration and consequence management.

Despite the province’s obstacles, Maile was defiant in his belief that the province had the resources to prove doubters wrong.

“The audacity of hope is about the courageous and stubborn refusal to not succumb to cynicism, despair or fear in the face of daunting challenges.

“Collective commitment is about bringing all stakeholders together in the quest to build and strengthen an economy that works for the people of Gauteng,” he said.

‘Infrastructure development’

Opponents sighted a need to prioritise service delivery and improve the realities of life in Gauteng’s suburbs.

“Residents now expect the budget to move beyond announcements and instead focus on fixing the basic services that Gauteng residents rely on every day,” stated DA economic development shadow Ruhan Robinson.

He explained that among the greatest concerns for the province’s residents were water, transport, crime and e-tolls.

Maile made a brief reference to crime as part of the province’s 13 priorities, and while e-tolls may have been scrapped for motorists, said R10.8 billion in e-toll debt would need to be paid in the next three years.

On public transport, Maile said little on the Gautrain expansion, but explained the province was “advancing the procurement process” for a new operator as the current contract is due to expire at the end of March.

“While improving public transport is important, such large-scale projects must be financially sustainable and should not come at the expense of maintaining roads, hospitals, and schools,” said Robinson.

The MEC said the transport department would be receiving R27.8 billion over the next three years, which would go towards infrastructure, road upgrades and maintenance, as well as digital ticketing systems.

On water, Maile said the budget supported municipalities to provide bulk supply but announced no specific interventions.

For general infrastructure, R34.4 billion is allocated over the next three years to four departments: education, health, human settlements and transport.

Budget breakdown

Gauteng’s combined budget for the next three years totals R549.3 billion, split into R179.2 billion, R182.4 billion, and R188.2 billion.

Per department, the budget allocations for the next three years were:

R218.6 billion for the health

R221.8 billion for education

R27.8 billion for roads and transport

R17.2 billion for social development

R16.6 billion for human settlements

R7 billion for community safety

R4.9 billion for economic development

R3.2 billion for sports, art and culture

R2.2 billion for agriculture

R2 billion for environment

R1.9 billion for cooperative governance and traditional affairs

Additionally, the Office of the Premier will receive R4.7 billion for the purpose of “tackling crime, growing the economy and investing in education and skills development”.

Maile stated the allocation for Lesufi’s office includes funding for audits, dedicated councils and academies, as well as “integrity-building programmes”.

For the administrative functions of treasury, e-government and the legislature, these departments shall receive a combined R11 billion.

Managing cash flow

Rooting out corruption, overspending and tender irregularities received special mention, with Maile outlining enhanced digital oversight mechanisms.

Roughly 70% of departments have been cleared of ghost employees, while requests for quotations and requisition forms will become paperless.

A budget monitoring initiative will be implemented from 1 April, where department-specific budgets are to be uploaded to a central node.

“This integration enables automated, real-time validation of funds before any procurement commitment is made,” said Maile.

“Our efforts to automate and digitise the entire tender management process in the province are gaining momentum.

“By retiring outdated paper-based processes, these forms integrate and synchronise in real time,” the MEC stated.

NOW READ: Lesufi’s Sopa in numbers: Here is how much the Premier is throwing at Gauteng