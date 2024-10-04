Is the early bird always right? Rethinking success timelines

The saying "early bird catches the worm" isn’t one-size-fits-all. Productivity comes from using your time well, whether you rise early or thrive late at night.

We’ve all heard the saying: “The early bird catches the worm.” It’s the mantra of the motivated; the battle cry of the go-getter. Society often glorifies early risers, equating waking up at dawn with productivity, success and moral superiority.

As someone who has both embraced and resisted the early-bird lifestyle, I’ve come to realise that this adage, while encouraging, doesn’t always apply in every situation.

For years, successful figures have sung the praises of their 4.30am wake-up times. The idea is simple: waking up early means starting the day with a head start. You get more done before the rest of the world even have their first cup of coffee.

They hit the gym, meditate, and answer e-mails before sunrise. The world is still quiet, distractions are minimal, and there’s a sense of control over the day.

But here’s the thing – while the early bird might catch the worm, there’s no guarantee that the worm it catches is the best one.

There’s another saying: “The second mouse gets the cheese.” It’s a reminder that sometimes waiting, strategising and working at a different pace pays off too.

For every successful early riser, there are just as many accomplished night owls who thrive in the late hours, when the world has quieted down and they’re able to focus without interruptions.

Think of writers, artists, and tech innovators who burn the midnight oil and produce some of their most brilliant work when the world is asleep.

Instead of rigidly adhering to the early bird philosophy, perhaps we should embrace flexibility.

Productivity isn’t about waking up early; it’s about using your time effectively, no matter when that time comes.

If you’re naturally an early riser and love the tranquillity of morning hours, then by all means, go for it.

But if you’re someone who finds peace and inspiration at midnight, don’t feel guilty about starting your day later.

So, does the early bird really catch the worm? Yes, sometimes. But let’s not forget the late bird, the flexible bird, and the bird that prefers to catch its worm in the afternoon when it’s well-rested and ready.

Success is not about what time you wake up; it’s about how you use the hours you’re awake.

The next time someone tells you to rise and shine at dawn, remember: different birds catch different worms, and there’s plenty of success to go around, no matter what time of day you start. Now, go get that worm…

