Joining four billion others to say goodbye to the only Queen we all knew
Jennie Ridyard
The Queen's funeral today is expected to be the biggest broadcasting event in history, and even those who didn't really care for the old lady might give in to FOMO.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)
