Jennie Ridyard
2 minute read
19 Sep 2022
5:10 am
Opinion

Joining four billion others to say goodbye to the only Queen we all knew

Jennie Ridyard

The Queen's funeral today is expected to be the biggest broadcasting event in history, and even those who didn't really care for the old lady might give in to FOMO.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)
Four billion people. That’s how many people will tune in to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral today. I wasn’t going to be one of them. In fact, I wasn’t going to say anything about the queen at all. I’ve got nothing against the dear lady, but I didn’t vote for her. Nobody did. Yet when I heard such numbers – 4.1 billion to be precise, or half the world – and that this was to be the biggest event in broadcasting history thanks to the ubiquity of cellphones and streaming, I felt a wave of FOMO. Sure, she’s not my queen....

