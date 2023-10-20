Let’s make every month Mental Health Awareness Month

Spring has sprung, it’s the season of renewal and with fresh energy near the end of a long year, it is time to take stock of our mental health. It’s Mental Illness Awareness Month and it’s time to shed light on a topic that often lingers in the shadows. I know, we are tired of hearing every year the same topic – we talk about mental health and how we need to pull up our socks, checking up on our friends and loved ones. But let’s face it mental illness is an invisible battle, a struggle that millions face every…

It’s Mental Illness Awareness Month and it’s time to shed light on a topic that often lingers in the shadows. I know, we are tired of hearing every year the same topic – we talk about mental health and how we need to pull up our socks, checking up on our friends and loved ones.

But let’s face it mental illness is an invisible battle, a struggle that millions face every day, hidden behind smiles, busy schedules, and social media filters. It doesn’t discriminate, affecting people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life.

It’s that silent companion lurking in the corners of our minds, but it’s time to speak up, shatter the stigma, and raise awareness. Going through it seems like a never-ending hole and, honestly, there is no universal solution to it.

We may not all talk about the struggles we go through – like juggling school, work, and probably even a side hustle, the financial struggles and pressures of just being a person within the society.

First and foremost, let’s acknowledge that mental illness is not a sign of weakness. It’s not a character flaw and it’s certainly not something anyone chooses. It’s as real as any physical ailment and deserves the same compassion and understanding.

In fact, one in five people will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. Yes, one in five, which means it’s as common as owning a smartphone or having a favourite flavour of ice cream. However, the beauty of Mental Illness Awareness Month is that it encourages dialogue.

It’s a time for open, honest conversations that remind us we’re not alone in this journey. Whether it’s sharing personal stories, attending mental health workshops, or simply checking in on a friend, the power of conversation cannot be overstated.

Going through my depressive state – post-traumatic stress disorder and even losing my brother Lehlohonolo, I saw myself sinking into a dark hole, like I was looking at another person go through the same emotions I had.

I had an out-of-body experience and getting out of it was like hiking up a trail. It seemed like there was no end in sight and even though you cannot run from it, because it sticks with you, the only consolation is some days are better than others.

Stigma is a heavy cloak that shrouds mental health concerns in secrecy and shame. We must work together to unravel this cloak, exposing the truth and vulnerability that exists within all of us.

When someone is brave enough to share their struggles, let’s meet them with empathy and understanding, not judgment or indifference.

Mental Illness Awareness Month is also a time to highlight the support and resources available. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness but an act of courage. There are therapists, counsellors, support groups, hotlines and countless organisations committed to offering assistance.

If you’re suffering, remember that there’s a network of compassionate individuals and services eager to help you through the darkest of days. While this designated month is an excellent starting point, let’s make it a point to make every month Mental Health Awareness Month.

By normalising discussions about mental health, we can chip away at the stigma and provide a safer space for individuals to seek help and support. As we embrace October’s changing colours, let’s remember to embrace one another with compassion and empathy.

Mental Illness Awareness Month is a reminder that we are all in this together and, together, we can create a world where mental health is a priority, where stigma is banished and where every person feels safe to share their truth. Let’s not wait for a designated month to speak up and support one another.

Every day is an opportunity to shatter the silence and it’s about time we did just that.

