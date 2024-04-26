Let’s snap the dragon of ‘broken’

It’s off. That has been our motto for the past week or two. First it was the water for a day. Then the electricity for five days, then for another day. And now it is our internet. At least I am entertained by the lovely Snapdragon shouting at City Power, our local councillor and the internet company. I don’t even miss television – it’s much more fun to look at Snapdragon roasting those who are responsible and even those who aren’t. ALSO READ: Difficult political choices simplified by a child Yesterday, I was woken up from my late afternoon power…

It’s off.

That has been our motto for the past week or two.

First it was the water for a day. Then the electricity for five days, then for another day.

And now it is our internet.

At least I am entertained by the lovely Snapdragon shouting at City Power, our local councillor and the internet company. I don’t even miss television – it’s much more fun to look at Snapdragon roasting those who are responsible and even those who aren’t.

Yesterday, I was woken up from my late afternoon power nap by Snapdragon’s argument with someone on the phone. Her telephone was on speakerphone. “Are you going to phone my boss to tell her why I couldn’t work for the entire day?” she asked.

I joined the conversation: “And are you going to cook a hot meal for my child? Besides, my mother is visiting from Cape Town. She loves tea and home-baked cookies. Are you going to bring me hot water and cookies?” I asked.

“What does that have to do with the internet being down?” she asked me.

“O, sorry,” I said. “I thought we were still fighting about the electricity.”

She turned back to her phone. “Can you transfer me to your technical department?”

“No,” the lady on the other side said.

Snapdragon sighed. “The Americans put a man on the moon 55 years ago. Are you telling me a South African telecommunications company can’t transfer a phone call in 2024?”

“Yes,” the woman said. “You must phone 080 0080.” Or some other number, I can’t remember.

“No,” said Snapdragon. “That is your number.”

“O,” the woman said.

Anyway, this morning I’m still waiting for the internet. Everything being off every now and then, is just a reminder of how broken a lot of the things in our wonderful country is. South Africans deserve better.

I don’t know how to fix it. I’m not sure the elections will do it. Or if hard work will be sufficient. But I know we all need things to be repaired; rebuilt.

I believe we have enough honest, hardworking people in our country. Some of them are on political parties’ candidate lists. Many are not.

But I am sure eventually we will have the South Africa we can be proud of.

Will Snapdragon’s constant arguments with councillors and people in call centres make a difference? I’m not convinced. But I hope she never stops.

