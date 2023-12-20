Making it in a tough economy: There is hope

Dr Rachiel Gumbo, who hails from the small Zimbabwean Midlands village of Nemangwe, has achieved something remarkable despite her background.

In a year of wars, hardship and general economic struggle for most, it’s rare to see someone making it against all odds.

Step up single mom of two boys, Dr Rachiel Gumbo who hails from the small Zimbabwean Midlands village of Nemangwe.

The 40 year old last week received a doctorate in molecular biology at Stellenbosch University after overcoming challenges.

The path to her doctorate was anything but straightforward, having had to put her studies on hold since 2005, after obtaining a BSc honours degree in biological sciences from Midlands State University in Zimbabwe before the money for studying dried up.

Due to lack of funds, Gumbo worked as a laboratory assistant at Hwange Colliery Hospital Laboratory and taught mathematics, physical science and biology to high school pupils.

Gumbo, who has published seven articles in international academic journals and received a prestigious scholarship from the Germany Academic Exchange Service, said: “Teaching was an incredibly worthwhile experience as it boosted my confidence, taught me to be patient with pupils, creative and above all, it gave me a good sense of humour.”

She moved to SoA in 2007, where she offered private after-school lessons and part-time tutoring, before finding a job as a secretary at a Cape Town woodwork company.

Her luck changed for the better in 2018, when she responded to a posting by Prof Michele Miller from Stellenbosch University’s department of molecular biology and human genetics for a new student to join the animal TB research group.

She obtained her BSc honours the following year. In a rare achievement, her Masters was upgraded to a PhD after the outstanding work she produced.

We need more people like Gumbo. People who give us hope in a world surrounded by hopelessness.