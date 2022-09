Without wanting to sound like the proverbial whingeing colonist, we must wonder about what appears to be a drastic decline in the standards of decorum at the local Bar, if Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, is allowed to get away with his threatening behaviour this week. After telling parliamentary inquiry chair Qubudile Dyantyi “you will regret this” and “your day will come” when things didn’t go his way, Mpofu complained he was the one being prejudiced in the inquiry into whether suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office. ALSO READ: Mpofu’s misplaced remarks only serve to further ruin...

