Mkhwebane’s claims on Phala Phala investigation ‘inaccurate’, says acting Public Protector

Citizen Reporter

Claims made by Busisiwe Mkhwebane that her suspension affected investigations into the Phala Phala farm saga have been quashed by acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.

News24 reports that court papers filed by Gcaleka found the suspended public protector’s accusations “inaccurate” and “untrue”.

Millions of US dollars were allegedly stolen during a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Gcaleka pointed out that Mkhwebane would not have had knowledge of progress into Phala Phala farm investigations, as she had not been the incumbent in office since June.

Duties in limbo

Last week, the Western Cape High Court ruled that Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane was invalid.

Following the ruling, Mkhwebane reportedly approached the court to invalidate her suspension. She still faces an impeachment inquiry in Parliament.

She has also accused the Democratic Alliance of trying to prevent her from resuming her duties, after the party announced its intention to appeal the high court’s ruling.

Before Mkhwebane’s suspension was deemed invalid, she asked Ramaphosa to answer 31 questions relating to the alleged burglary.

Gcaleka is reportedly seeking to intervene in Mkhwebane’s invalidation application, in order to correct “untruths” in court papers.

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu threatened the chairperson of the Section 194 parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

“You’ve got the power now. You can use it. But you’ll pay one day,” Mpofu told Qubudile Dyantyi after trying to get a postponement for Tuesday’s hearing.

The office of the Public Protector last month called on South Africans to stop interfering in the ongoing investigation.

“The Constitution of the republic establishes the PPSA as an independent institution that is subject only to the Constitution and the law, and must be impartial and exercise its powers without fear, favour of prejudice,” said spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.