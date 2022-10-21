No minister in this country would ever fall on their political sword, as Truss did

The bumbling, inept Liz Truss – who resigned yesterday after badly damaging the UK with her hare-brained fiscal ideas – would never get a seat in any ANC Cabinet. She would qualify on incompetence – although the competition is fierce – but she would fail because she has too much integrity. No other minister, or head of state, in this country would ever fall on his or her political sword, as she did, because a policy they had championed had led to serious negative impacts on society or the economy. The reality in South Africa is almost the exact opposite:...

The bumbling, inept Liz Truss – who resigned yesterday after badly damaging the UK with her hare-brained fiscal ideas – would never get a seat in any ANC Cabinet. She would qualify on incompetence – although the competition is fierce – but she would fail because she has too much integrity.

No other minister, or head of state, in this country would ever fall on his or her political sword, as she did, because a policy they had championed had led to serious negative impacts on society or the economy.

The reality in South Africa is almost the exact opposite: Not only is there a general refusal by the ANC to acknowledge policies are wrong, there is also an individual refusal by most in the upper levels of the party – and the civil service – to accept that their actions or decisions were wrong.

Even now, as South Africa accelerates down the slope towards failed state status, there seems to be very little introspection – or thought – about how to reverse the slide.

Cadre deployment – the root of much of the evil – is still the cornerstone of the ANC’s rewards system for loyalty. When you have failed, make way for someone who can do better…