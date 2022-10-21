No minister in this country would ever fall on their political sword, as Truss did
Editorial staff
Even now, as South Africa accelerates down the slope towards failed state status, there seems to be very little introspection – or thought – about how to reverse the slide.
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss (C) reacting during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London on October 19, 2022. - (Photo by JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP) /
Read more on these topics