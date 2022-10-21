Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
21 Oct 2022
4:10 am
Opinion

No minister in this country would ever fall on their political sword, as Truss did

Editorial staff

Even now, as South Africa accelerates down the slope towards failed state status, there seems to be very little introspection – or thought – about how to reverse the slide.

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss (C) reacting during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London on October 19, 2022. - (Photo by JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP) /
The bumbling, inept Liz Truss – who resigned yesterday after badly damaging the UK with her hare-brained fiscal ideas – would never get a seat in any ANC Cabinet. She would qualify on incompetence – although the competition is fierce – but she would fail because she has too much integrity. No other minister, or head of state, in this country would ever fall on his or her political sword, as she did, because a policy they had championed had led to serious negative impacts on society or the economy. The reality in South Africa is almost the exact opposite:...

