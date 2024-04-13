Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

13 Apr 2024

04:30 am

Nsfas crooks put students at risk

University students face hunger as promised financial aid fails to materialize amid corruption allegations implicating government officials.

Nsfas crooks put students at risk

South African Student Congress march to the Department of Higher Education in Pretoria, 12 April 2024, to protest about the payout of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NASFAS). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Our front-page headline today – “We starve while you eat” – sums up life in South Africa under a government whose people believe their welfare and financial ease comes before anything else.

In this case, it is university students from poor backgrounds who are going hungry, because their promised money from the National Student Financial Assistance Scheme (Nsfas) hasn’t materialised. Some are thinking about killing themselves while others are doing crime or prostitution to survive.

All the while, Nsfas itself is at the centre of unresolved accusations of backhanders from service providers – which allegedly implicate Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande himself, as well as the SA Communist Party, of which he is a prominent member.

ALSO READ: Frustrated UJ students ‘contemplating suicide’ after delay in bursary payments

In any functioning democracy, Nzimande would have resigned – even if only to allow space to clear his name – or would have been fired by the head of state ahead of a full investigation. Of course, nothing like that has happened in our mafia state.

This is not the only evil in Nsfas. Investigations have identified as many as 40 000 students who are getting support they are not entitled to.

In other words, 40 000 families are also crooks. It’s not their children who will go hungry, either.

Read more on these topics

Blade Nzimande National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Opinion students

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Zietta van Rensburg: R14.4m lost in property transaction handled by Onderberg attorney
Local News Attorney Zietta Janse van Rensburg can’t practice after losing appeal
Elections IEC heads to Concourt to appeal Jacob Zuma and MK Party decision (VIDEO)
South Africa New Ekurhuleni mayor promises to fix metro as opposition parties blame each other
Local Soccer WATCH: Luke Fleurs’ father wants to go ‘face to face’ with son’s alleged killers

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe