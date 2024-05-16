One-China policy a complex matter

As Taiwan braces for Lai Chingte's presidency, US-Taiwan relations stir debate amid the complex one-China policy.

With three days left before the incoming presidency of Lai Chingte in Taiwan – an island only divided by the Taiwan Strait from its parent, the People’s Republic of China – an important debate on the one-China policy, has once again reared its head.

This, as the US has continued to recognise and forge strong ties with Taiwan as an ally, in a manner displaying an ambiguous and baffling foreign policy direction – despite acknowledging the one-China principle.

If there is anything that has brought to bear that the US recognition of the one-China policy has merely remained theoretical, was the high profile visit to the island in 2022 by Nancy Pelosi, former House of Representative speaker.

An official visit to Taiwan by the third most senior American leader, flew in the face of the globally-accepted one-China policy.

The principle has a clear and unambiguous meaning. As we approach the Lai presidential inauguration in Taiwan next Monday, we are reminded of the complexities and sensitivities surrounding this issue.

China continues to break new ground with its developments towards unification, its cohesion underpinning its successes, should not be undermined.

The principle of a one China, highlights the importance of the historic and cultural unity between Taiwan and the mainland.

Under the one-China framework, the economic integration of all regions, including Taiwan, offer access to expanded markets and investment opportunities.

The basis for the one-China principle is unshakable, with Taiwan having belonged to China since ancient times. From the 12th century onwards, the imperial central governments of China all set up administrative bodies to exercise jurisdiction over Penghu and Taiwan.

In 1885, the Qing court upgraded Taiwan’s status and made Taiwan a full province, when it then became the 20th province of China.

In 1895, the Qing government, defeated in the First Sino-Japanese War, was forced to cede Taiwan and the Penghu Islands to Japan.

After the Chinese people’s victory in the war against Japanese aggression, China recovered Taiwan and the Penghu Islands, resuming the exercise of sovereignty over Taiwan in October 1945.

The fact that Taiwan was returned to China, became part of the post-WWII world order.

Since 1949, Taiwan’s status as part of China’s territory has never changed. The one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community. To date, 181 nations, including most European countries, have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle.

Recently, more than 170 countries have openly reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, and the UN has continued to adhere to General Assembly Resolution 2758. These positions have once again proved and strengthened the consensus of the one-China principle among the international community.

It is against this background the democratic South African government forged diplomatic and trade ties with China – severing relations with Taiwan, established under apartheid in 1949.

Pursuant to the one-China policy, former president Nelson Mandela ended SA-Taiwan ties in 1998 – only recognising the People’s Republic of China, as the sovereign voice of the Chinese people.

The relationship between China and South Africa has grown into a partnership of profound mutual respect and shared goals – a cornerstone of diplomatic ties. Context matters.