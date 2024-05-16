‘I regret investing in SA’ – MaxxLiving developer

Developer cries foul: Guilty of contempt, Arthur Bezuidenhout blames corruption for failure to rebuild demolished homes.

A Gauteng-based Dutch developer Arthur Bezuidenhout, who has been found guilty of failing to rebuild the homes his company had demolished to make way for luxury homes, claims he was a victim of corruption that’s rife in South Africa.

Bezuidenhout was reacting to the recent Land Claims Court ruling which found him and his company, MaxxLiving, guilty of civil and criminal contempt of court after they failed to obey the 28 July, 2022 ruling that ordered them to rebuild the brick houses they demolished to make way for luxury houses at Country Gardens Estate in Muldersdrift, Gauteng.

A result of ‘not giving bribe’

Bezuidenhout said: “The recent ruling strikes me as unjust.

“These individuals perceived me solely as a means to financial ends. When I refused to comply with their demands, they resorted to undermining my project and portraying themselves as victims.

“We lack the resources for bribery, navigating through South Africa’s entrenched corruption solely with a commitment to building a community where diverse backgrounds coexist harmoniously,” he said.

“Investing in this country has always been a profound challenge, yet my vision has remained clear which is to generate employment, foster profitability and cultivate a community where social cohesion thrives and poverty recedes.

“Country Gardens Estate epitomises this vision. However, amid these narratives, it becomes nearly impossible to illuminate our true mission.”

In a long text he sent to The Citizen, he emphasised that the 15 families were not victims of forced displacement, but individuals aimed at distracting his project. He claimed the families initially agreed to relocate.

He said his project had good intentions but had been misinterpreted.

“Our residences are designed not for luxury homes but for the middle-class populace. I refute any insinuation of criminality; my endeavours aim to empower individuals, many of whom hail from the same informal settlements, providing opportunities for growth, skill development and fair earnings.”

Logistical constraints blamed for delay

Responding to a question on why he failed to offer free housing to locals as promised, he said the delay in providing free housing on his property stemmed from logistical constraints.

The necessary services had yet to be installed in the designated area, a phase that was being addressed.

Bezuidenhout also stressed the significance of progressing with the current phase to accumulate the capital to use on the required free houses.

“Therefore, they should be happy to see we are building as that means we are doing business to gain capital for their free housing.

“Only then can we fulfil our commitment to providing homes, free of charge to those individuals. Financial limitations prevent us from expediting the process without due capitalisation.

“Our efforts are geared to fulfilling our promise of providing housing, and it takes time to generate the necessary funds.”

He said if he knew the kind of business tactics in SA, he would never have invested here.

“I deeply regret investing in South Africa. It is an unpleasant experience and I understand why many investors opt not to invest in the country.”

The developer and his company’s management will know their fate on 13 August as all legal representatives will be in court to discuss the sentence and/or the punishment.