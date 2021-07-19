Columns
Columns
Editorial
1 minute read
19 Jul 2021
6:00 am

CAF champ coach Pitso Mosimane teaches Chiefs a lesson

Editorial

South Africa as a whole can take heart from Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, assistant coach Cavin Johnson for their CAF final win.

South Africa as a whole can take heart from Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, assistant coach Cavin Johnson for their CAF final win.

Kaizer Chiefs could have no complaints on Saturday evening, as they were handed a lesson in champion performances by Al Ahly, who took home a 10th Caf Champions League title with a 3-0 thumping of AmaK-hosi at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Stuart Baxter’s Chiefs had a fairly bright start to the match and had held Ahly at 0-0 until Happy Mashi-ane’s red card shortly before halftime. But there was no doubt Mashiane deserved his dismissal.

The young Chiefs defender’s tackle was a textbook red card, albeit that it required the intervention of VAR – an over-the-top, studs-up ankle-breaker – and after that Chiefs’ hopes of holding Ahly back disappeared into the Moroccan night. Chiefs can console themselves with the fact that they did well, especially in a poor domestic season, to reach the final for the first time.

And South Africa as a whole can take heart from Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, assistant coach Cavin Johnson, performance analyst Musi Matlaba and fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga, a Mzansi quartet who have won a second Champions League title in a row with the Cairo giants.

This time, they did it wire-to-wire, affirming Mosimane as one of the best coaches in continental club football, with his third Champions League winner’s medal now in the bag.

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Welcome to SA - the land of the power trip
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

COLUMNS

Binder caps fine weekend for SA sports
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

COLUMNS

Vietnam War: It's time to count wasted lives
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Orchids and onions: New VW GTI ad, bending time with Ogilvy's power of Vrr-pha
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Welcome to SA - the land of the power trip
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

COLUMNS

Binder caps fine weekend for SA sports
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

COLUMNS

Vietnam War: It's time to count wasted lives
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Orchids and onions: New VW GTI ad, bending time with Ogilvy's power of Vrr-pha
2 days ago
2 days ago