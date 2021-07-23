Has ANC become what it took up arms to destroy?

There is a time for everything: a time to be born and a time to die. Besides, as was once written: “If serving is below you, leadership is beyond you.” Our great movement was born out of a desire to see change, and it was instrumental in bringing about that change. But as we have allowed our movement to be taken over and tarnished by the inept and the corrupted, are we – after almost three decades in power – still relevant in South Africa’s political landscape? Prior to 1994, we lived under the shadow of the National Party. We...

Our great movement was born out of a desire to see change, and it was instrumental in bringing about that change. But as we have allowed our movement to be taken over and tarnished by the inept and the corrupted, are we – after almost three decades in power – still relevant in South Africa’s political landscape?

Prior to 1994, we lived under the shadow of the National Party. We were subjected to laws and policies that affected mainly those who were not white. We created a political landscape that resulted in massive support from all races, and in so doing, we won the 1994 elections.

Our election victory marked the end of the National Party as many of its members joined the ranks of other political parties. The time for it to die had come, and they recognised it.

But we offered all the people of South Africa hope. We undertook to ensure good governance. We promised citizens

safety, security and education. We undertook to create millions of jobs and build a strong economy. We swore to protect our sacred Constitution.

Sadly, it seems we lied and misled them as we did not follow through on our promises, and finally anger, frustration and numbers showed this as systematic anarchy and criminality.

Have we too now reached our zenith? Has the time not come to stop blaming the past for our present ills? Has the time not come for us to look for a brighter future for all our people, regardless of colour or creed? Have we not become what we once took up arms to destroy?

As a party, we have suffered massive domestic and international reputational damage that will not be corrected for decades to come.

Our citizens, from diverse communities and across the racial spectrum, stood firm when our security structures failed when violence threatened to engulf the country.

Where were our leaders? Was this no-show the result of politicising our security structures?

Were it not for the citizens of our country standing united against the anarchy and criminality, we could have been ousted as the ruling party and the democracy we claimed we stood for destroyed.

Why was this allowed to happen? Why do we want to disarm law-abiding citizens when we cannot ensure their safety and security?

Our economy has been irreparably damaged, and its social impacts will be felt for decades to come. But we have also been party to that as we looted the state’s coffers and implemented policies that would erode and ultimately destroy our economy.

We bankrupted state-owned enterprises through greed. We implemented policies that implied we are unable or incapable of starting our own businesses.

We have outstanding young leaders whose voices are being drowned out by the political noise generated by leaders determined to cling to their positions and disconnected from what is happening on the ground.

Where were these leaders when our country needed them?

I suspect our great movement is rapidly approaching the time to die and be reborn as an honest political party every South African can be proud of. If not, I fear the worst….



Mashaba is an advisor to some senior ANC officials in Gauteng