The Illuminati are taking over! Or is it the vaccine-peddling aliens?

Many South Africans apparently consider movies like The Matrix and The Da Vinci Code to be documentaries, instead of simple entertainment.

Picture: iStock
Personally, I blame Hollywood. In its pursuit of profits it has blatantly ignored the reality that many people – and especially those of a certain age in South Africa – are not easily able to distinguish fact from fiction. Many people think that Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Matrix, The Da Vinci Code and the sundry Mission Impossible and conspiracy theory movies are not entertainment, they’re documentaries. That’s why so many people in this country – following the lead of their highly educated “redneck” counterparts in the States – believe that the “end of days” is upon us;...

