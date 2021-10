We need clarity between drunken nights that end with misunderstandings and the gender-based violence (GBV) that has our country in its grips. When the story of Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa was first reported, we listened to the recordings and many of us recognised the familiarity in that it was a drunken brawl that got out of hand. However, it was incorrectly labelled as an act of GBV. While the act of a man inflicting violence on a woman leaves a bitter taste, we should not be quick to draw similarities with alcohol-fuelled disagreements. There are women who strive every...

We need clarity between drunken nights that end with misunderstandings and the gender-based violence (GBV) that has our country in its grips.

When the story of Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa was first reported, we listened to the recordings and many of us recognised the familiarity in that it was a drunken brawl that got out of hand.

However, it was incorrectly labelled as an act of GBV. While the act of a man inflicting violence on a woman leaves a bitter taste, we should not be quick to draw similarities with alcohol-fuelled disagreements.

There are women who strive every day to do a little better than yesterday; to not upset the quiet storm that they share a home with, be it a husband, brother, uncle or even father.

The movement to bring to the fore the violence perpetuated on women within the home is applaudable. Yet many have reduced this life-altering pain by comparing it to two people who got drunk, in their presence of their peers and friends, and got involved in a brawl.

There is no comparison, and that is important for people to understand.

In the one instance, there is often no opportunity to walk away. In the other, those involved can recognise the foolishness of their actions and walk away.

I have known young women who have found themselves in situations of life and death. So, the GBV cause is very near and dear to me. Not on our watch should we allow it to watered down as a mere hashtag to create hype.

It is a woman – Tshegofatso Pule – allegedly killed by her boyfriend and father of her unborn baby to conceal his ongoing affair.

It is a woman – Uyinene Mrwetyana – targeted by a man in a post office who raped and brutally killed her.

It is a woman – Susan Rhode – whose husband took her on holiday, then staged her death, to again conceal his affairs.

To draw similarities between these incidents and a night of drunken hooliganism is disrespectful to all victims of GBV.

My only plea is that the Boity-Bujy altercation be labelled correctly.