So much has happened in this sad country. My fears that we are a crippled state headed for an abysmal end, unless something miraculous happens fast, are becoming real. The frequency of traumatic and depressing events has made it practically impossible to distinguish between reality or a bad dream. Keeping many South Africans awake is not just the biting poverty, violent crime and corruption, but the impunity and almost zero action against perpetrators. Judging by the public and tough talk by authorities, one would have expected the masterminds of the July attacks on SA’s economic infrastructure to be known and...

So much has happened in this sad country.

My fears that we are a crippled state headed for an abysmal end, unless something miraculous happens fast, are becoming real.

The frequency of traumatic and depressing events has made it practically impossible to distinguish between reality or a bad dream.

Keeping many South Africans awake is not just the biting poverty, violent crime and corruption, but the impunity and almost zero action against perpetrators.

Judging by the public and tough talk by authorities, one would have expected the masterminds of the July attacks on SA’s economic infrastructure to be known and behind bars.

But all we have on the police radar and in our courts thus far are people who made fools of themselves, spewed bile and screamed social media war cries in the perceived persecution of former president Jacob Zuma.

We all know the way the attacks unfolded was not an entirely spontaneous act, or coordinated on Twitter. When ministers swore retribution, we expected these to be more than just social media revolutionaries, but those who funded the destruction.

And if those tasked with ensuring the safety and security of citizens failed to foresee the destruction, it is not only foolish, but also naive, to expect any justice.

Though the intended domino effect of the attacks that started in KwaZulu-Natal died down in Gauteng, mostly because of the vigilance of communities, it exposed spectacular weaknesses in the police.

But again, what really is there to expect from a police force in chaos, on autopilot and part of the country’s crime problem?

The all-important position of police commissioner has been held by eight individuals since 2009, with all of them leaving under a cloud from a post that has been reduced to nothing more than a poisoned chalice.

There is no way this state of instability at the very top will not reverberate and have ripple effects down to the lower management and, ultimately, the conduct of police officers in our cities and neighbourhoods.

Not only does this gory state of affairs emboldens criminals, it also allows them to amass enormous power and influence to the point that it becomes practically impossible to take them down.

It also entices and encourages new players to enter the fray and sparks competition, leading to open street battles in our townships and cities.

Mamelodi in Tshwane is currently gripped by fear over a character dubbed John Wick, who is seemingly taking out members of an alleged extortion gang known as Boko Haram.

Our townships and cities are infested with extortion gangs and crime intelligence has failed to stop this dangerous trend, with ruthless criminals using the most potent weapon: fear.

In the most recent shocker, Somalian shop owners were seen in a video brandishing high-powered rifles during scuffles with taxi drivers that resulted in the burning of several vehicles in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

As usual, Police Minister Bheki Cele descended to the area aftermath, like he did in Mamelodi and elsewhere in the past, to “express concern” – and this is what takes away my sleep and fills my days with terror. What is next?