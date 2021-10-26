Sydney Majoko
26 Oct 2021
6:30 am
Columns

Local Elections 2021: = Voters must do the right thing

Sydney Majoko

But now more than ever, people should not wait to be convinced to vote for sentimental reasons.

Picture for illustration: Neil McCartney
In less than a week, South Africans head to the polls in probably one of the most unimaginative and uninspiring election seasons seen since the first democratic elections in ‘94. The pandemic has not only led to limited campaigning activities but has also taken people’s interest away from the polls. People cannot be blamed for their lacklustre response to anything political, it is to be expected given the little returns voting has given them over the years. That doesn’t make the election any less important though. In fact, given the terrible state that municipal service delivery is in, these elections...

