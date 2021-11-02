Sydney Majoko
2 Nov 2021
Columns

EFF made the most bizarre promise of this local government election campaign

Sydney Majoko

As political parties wait for the results to start trickling in, internal party machinery will move into gear to start preparing for the next five years.

Julius Malema speaks during the EFFs Tshela Thupa Rally that was held in Katlehong on 29 October 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
The most bizarre promise of this local government election campaign was made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. After receiving a cow from the party, the king revealed he had been promised a Mercedes-Benz ML, “a vehicle fit for a king”, according to him. Putting aside the fact that the EFF has promised the king a discontinued vehicle in a desperate bid to get his endorsement, it is simply crass and distasteful that a leader can publicly declare his vote is for sale. Hopefully the people who matter – the voters – ignored it and...

