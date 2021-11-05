Richard Anthony Chemaly
3 minute read
5 Nov 2021
2:05 pm
Columns

Finally! It looks like lawmakers are getting serious about sexual offences

Richard Anthony Chemaly

For years, government has simply been paying lip service to the fight against sexual offences, but now it seems they're starting to wake up.

Picture for illustration: iStock
It seems as though for every rapist put behind bars, more assaults just happen the next day. Similarly, with every person saved from being trafficked, dozens won’t be as fortunate. It’s been a mess of a response from policy makers, as they assumed the infallibility of their work. If you ask them, it simply must be that the courts and cops who are screwing up. After all, human trafficking, rape, and robbery are illegal already, right? It’s not like one can make them more illegal in an attempt to stop them from happening. This view that our regulators had taken...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Snorting coke for Christ, going topless against racism, and other pointless gestures
7 days ago
7 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Elections 2021: Is it okay if I just sit this one out?
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Forces stronger than the law could force you to get vaccinated
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Is it really time to stop listening to R. Kelly? I think not
1 month ago
1 month ago