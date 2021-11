The winds of change have blown and the ANC is left wondering, having lost Gauteng to coalition politics. Gauteng’s two biggest metros have newly elected faces of colour under the leadership of the Democratic Alliance (DA). The consensus among political parties was that anything, or anyone, was better than the ANC. This time around, we wait with bated breath for the DA to better its own score sheet. We, people of colour, have come to understand the DA as a party of colour. Behind the smokescreen, I have seen that the DA represents none of the dreams that were sold...

