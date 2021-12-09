Siyanda Ndlovu
9 Dec 2021
Columns

EFF and ANC power play puts SA’s transformation into reverse

The EFF’s revenge against the ANC puts SA’s transformation and political realignment into reverse gear.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ insistence that the ANC must overnight become a radical organisation expropriating land without compensation irrespective of other factors, nationalise the SA Reserve Bank and even drop part of the Anthem to satisfy its dream of a socialist order is bound to delay the actual transformation in this country. Already the fight between the two has resulted in the DA winning prime metros and rendered a crisis in the formation of coalition governments in Gauteng. The EFF’s revenge against the ANC puts SA’s transformation and political realignment into reverse gear. The EFF’s “take-it-or-leave-it attitude is not the...

