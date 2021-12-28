Danie Toerien
Grandma’s teething problems

Danie Toerien

One year, getting ready to depart on vacation at 3am as they always did, my grandma suffered a setback: she couldn’t find her dentures.

My grandfather was always busy, either maintaining his pristine vegetable garden or pottering around in his garage, fixing appliances for friends and family. He was a genius with his hands and there were few tasks he couldn’t complete perfectly on time. Oupa could paint, weld, fix, renovate, build, plaster, repair cars… you name it. When he took time off, his favourite activity was fishing. Before every holiday, he would meticulously clean all his fishing reels, sharpen hooks, and melt lead to cast his own weights as the ones in the shops were always too light or the wrong shape. His...

