Richard Anthony Chemaly
3 minute read
4 Feb 2022
3:35 pm
Columns

Perhaps it’s time to interview members of the JSC panel

Richard Anthony Chemaly

From sweeping statements to strangely suggestive allegations, the interview transcripts must read like the pilot script for an Emmy nominated soap.

Interviews were held for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on 1 February 2022 in Sandton, South Africa. The shortlisted four senior judges for the top position include Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla
The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is a body of parly politicos who basically decide who will be a judge. As you can imagine, it’s a pretty powerful body in shaping the country. You may be thinking but you thought that it was el presidente who appoints judges and you’d be right. Thing is, that el president makes their decision based on the recommendations of the JSC, and pretty much almost always goes with what the JSC recommends. It’s the beauty of the balance of power in our carefully crafted democracy. Historically, you didn’t hear much about the JSC interviews. Indeed,...

