When I wrote this column on Thursday morning, we were still speculating about Thursday night’s State of the Nation Address.

But I braced myself beforehand for a red carpet exhibition where politicians and their partners would try to outglitter each other. Such a vile display of – often ill-gotten – wealth is nothing but a signal that the rock stars of our ruling party have lost touch with the times we are living in.

Our people are battling to make ends meet. The high fuel price, the cost of food, the unemployment figure and the fallout of Covid are killing us. Our main problem, however, is that many of those politicians in their expensive vehicles, designer frocks and tailored suits are the very same people who have plundered and mismanaged our

formerly affluent country to such an extent that South Africa’s children are dying of hunger.

I don’t for one minute suggest the leaders of our wonderful country should live in rags. There is no shame in success. I wish every woman could have a Gert-Johan Coetzee or David Tlale creation in her cupboard. But for the mothers of our nation, feeding their children comes first. The Sona address is the very place where our leaders should recognise the fact that our nation is in crisis and the traditional glitter that marks the occasion is not

the way to do it.

To me, it is symbolic that President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his Sona from the Cape Town City Hall. It will be the first time that the occasion will take place outside of parliament after a devastating fire gutted the historical building

last month. The parliament building is a symbol of the wishes of the people. I can’t imagine that the state

of our economy is a reflection of the people’s will.

And neither are the luxury cars, the shiny jewellery and the Rolexes worn by the peacocks who lead South Africa. I hope to see our politicians in blue overalls taking taxis to the Sona in an informal settlement next year. The message will be clear – these people are part of us.

But I doubt that will happen. Prepare for the same old promises.