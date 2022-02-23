Martin Williams
Malema flip-flopping within seconds is downplayed

Martin Williams

But consistency is not Malema’s strong point.

Julius Malema testifies in the Equality Court sitting at the High Court in Johannesburg, 16 February 2022. The case is between him and Afriforum over the singing of "Kill the Boer". Picture: Neil McCartney
If EFF leader Julius Malema was consistent, he would be able to clarify more easily his seemingly ambiguous statements about killing whites. But consistency is not Malema’s strong point. This was again displayed in court last week. In June 2018, Malema told a Turkish television station that he had not called for the killing of white people, “at least for now. I can’t guarantee the future.” In the Equality Court last week, AfriForum advocate Mark Oppenheimer tried to persuade Malema to pledge he would never call for the slaughter of whites. Such a pledge might help establish whether the kill...

