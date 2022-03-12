Carine Hartman
12 Mar 2022
The story of grief, a widow for 11 years

The emptiness of your full room with one cupboard – still – bare. Your big bed that stays forever cold because no body quite fits.

"For me, you’ll always be a love story.” I see my dead husband’s fabulous scribble in the front of my favourite writer’s book the night I silently lift a glass of red to Hubby’s birthday. He would’ve been 72. I’m pleased he died at 61. My memories are rich forever. But I weirdly opened John Irving’s A Widow for One Year tonight because I wanted to tell Irving: add another 1 to your title. A Widow for 11 Years. Eleven years later I, unlike your Ruth, Mr Irving, am still just a widow. Oh how I hate that box (but...

