Martin Williams
16 Mar 2022
4:50 am
Columns

Backing Russia will cost South Africa

When this war is over, Russia’s shrinking economy will be in no position to rescue South Africa.

Mining companies are making a killing out of Russia’s war against Ukraine which will leave us poorer because South Africa has chosen the wrong side. While rising oil prices push up our fuel costs, those who mine certain metals rejoice. Sanctions prevent exports from Russia. This creates shortages and inflates prices of platinum group metals such as palladium and rhodium, which SA has in relative abundance. In this way, the commodities boom which has boosted our revenue for several years is extended. Yet there are doubts whether this windfall, the gift which keeps on giving, will be used to best...

