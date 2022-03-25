Dreams do come true in adversity

Dear reader, allow me to boast a bit. My stepson started playing rugby a few seasons ago, which is in itself not too strange for a 16-year-old boy. What is unusual, however, is the fact that he falls on the autism spectrum and as a toddler, doctors predicted that he would never be able to talk, let alone participate in a team sport. Today he is a star prop and a valued member of his under-16 team. I don’t – and, frankly, I can’t – take any credit for his success. He doesn’t have my genes and I played no...

My stepson started playing rugby a few seasons ago, which is in itself not too strange for a 16-year-old boy. What is unusual, however, is the fact that he falls on the autism spectrum and as a toddler, doctors predicted that he would never be able to talk, let alone participate in a team sport.

Today he is a star prop and a valued member of his under-16 team. I don’t – and, frankly, I can’t – take any credit for his success. He doesn’t have my genes and I played no role in the first dozen years of the long and intimidating journey to reach a level where he is able to do what is only a normal part of most boys’ life.

He has worked hard on his sport of choice and he is now harvesting the fruits of his labour. But most of the credit belongs to his grandparents and particularly his mother.

They have done a huge task over many years on this lonely and overwhelming route. But it doesn’t mean that I’m not proud of what he has achieved. It is exceptional and I sometimes have to wipe a tear from my eye when I think how far he has come.

It just shows you: when things look hopeless, dreams can still come true. The human spirit simply refuses to limit itself to what so-called realists predict. I think there are lessons to be learned in his story for me and most of my fellow South Africans, as Uncle Cyril calls us.

There is no denying that this country is in trouble. Our state coffers have been plundered, half of our population is unemployed, education and healthcare is insufficient and our infrastructure is dilapidated. For the average bean counter and other “realists”, the situation seems hopeless.

But miracles can and do happen, as Gustave has demonstrated. Things can still be turned around. We can still turn this wonderful, sad country into the paradise where we want to see our children live one day. But it is not going to be easy.

We can’t depend on the experts and the politicians. We will have to put the long hours in at the gym of life.

And we will have to believe in magic. Because despite what the realists say, it does exist. Just ask Gustave.