Jennie Ridyard
2 minute read
28 Mar 2022
4:30 am
Columns

Wordle might save your life

Jennie Ridyard

When I’m finished the different versions of Wordle I feel elated, then crash, wanting more.

Wordle, the wildly popular internet word puzzle. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP
Epoxy. Nymph. If you read those words and went “a-hah!” then you, like me, may be addicted to Wordle. Those were this weekend’s answers to the five-letter daily puzzle. Tough ones, I thought. I’m on day 54 of my current streak… and the word “streak” makes me think of “steak”, which is a pretty good starter word for Wordle, right? My current favourite starter is “cause” – three vowels, a useful S, a cunning C – although some days it might be groin or radio. I begin each day with Wordle, still in my PJs, then message my family my...