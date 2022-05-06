Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
6 May 2022
7:00 am
Columns

Dudu Myeni must be made an example that no one is above the law

Sipho Mabena

Myeni disregarded the instruction by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo not to identify a witness.

Dudu Myeni in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, 29 March 2022. She is being charged with defeating the administration of Justice after outing a protected witness during the State Capture Commission. The case was postponed until May. . Picture: Neil McCartney
The conduct of Dudu Myeni, former SA Airways (SAA) chair and close friend of former president Jacob Zuma, as well as his state capture aide, making mockery of our criminal justice system is appalling to say the least. As if her shameless destruction of our national carrier was not enough, Myeni disregarded the instruction by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo not to identify a witness. After hearing submissions from his commission’s legal team and those of Myeni, Zondo ordered that criminal charges be laid against Myeni. She made her first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in March and was charged...

Read more on these topics