Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
6 May 2022
7:00 am
Dudu Myeni must be made an example that no one is above the law
Sipho Mabena
Myeni disregarded the instruction by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo not to identify a witness.
Dudu Myeni in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, 29 March 2022. She is being charged with defeating the administration of Justice after outing a protected witness during the State Capture Commission. The case was postponed until May. . Picture: Neil McCartney
Read more on these topics