Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
3 Jun 2022
5:00 am
Columns

Cry for our beloved country

When they say politics is a dirty game, it is not a cliché.

South African flags at Fountains Circle, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Forget the The Real Housewives of Durban and Living the Dream with Somizi, if you haven’t yet noticed, we are now going through the season finale of The South Africa Show, which definitely needs a Netflix special and Oscars for our main characters. The events across SA these past few years have rattled many of us, especially those who have been caught up in this turf war, from the Zondo commission, to the R22 million flag and now President Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged scandal. Trying to wrap my head around everything that is going on in this country is similar to...

