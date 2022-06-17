Dirk Lotriet
Striving for biggest jerk title

Deep down, I’m kind-hearted and compassionate soul.

Today I have a confession to make: I’m a jerk. I try not to be mean. I see myself as a kind and generous man who contributes to make the world a slightly better place for us all, but the moment I let my guard down, I’m a jerk again. This morning, for example, I was on the N3 on my way to work, dreaming of a charity project I’m planning, when an enormous bakkie flashed his lights behind me. It took several obscenities and rude gestures from me before I could return to my thoughts of helping underprivileged kids....