Sydney Majoko
3 minute read
21 Jun 2022
6:31 am
Columns

SA’s local municipalities needs a total overhaul

Sydney Majoko

The negative audit outcomes cannot be fixed by the same people who created them.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke addressing the media
The Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke, released the 2020-2021 audit outcomes on local government report last week. There were no surprises: things are still bad. So bad, in fact, that up to 28% of local municipalities are on the brink of collapsing. That statistic is quite sobering: more than a quarter of South Africa’s daily governance structure is in shambles. These municipalities are the ones citizens rely on for services. And it’s not as though the other 72% all received positive audit outcomes, no. ALSO READ: Municipalities hold their breaths as Auditor-General to release annual audit outcomes It is for this reason...

Read more on these topics