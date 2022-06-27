Hagen Engler
27 Jun 2022
Columns

Men, we need to understand women better

If men are going to raise women, it shouldn't be too much to ask that they learn to be more like women, writes Hagen Engler.

Picture: iStock
At this point in my life, I am a single dad to a young girl, and just recently, during her tenth year, I have found myself running up against the limits of my rudimentary knowledge of the lives of women. I realise now that I know almost nothing about the psychology of women. I have spent my life in their company, admiring and respecting them, working alongside them, engaging them, marrying them even. But as for their motivations, their inner life, I am clueless. I know the actions of women, the reactions, but I am ignorant of what informs them....

