Martin Williams
29 Jun 2022
4:30 am
Columns

Is the RET faction behind the sabotage?

The latest sabotage – getting Eskom workers to strike and intimidate non-strikers – adds to the RET armour.

ANC flag. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega
What if the Eskom workers’ strike is not principally about wages and the latest truckers’ blockade of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal wasn’t only in protest against foreign drivers? What if all this and much more is powerplay from the RET (radical economic transformation) faction of the ANC? Consider the timing. The final report of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has been released, detailing grand theft by former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta brothers. And we are less than six months from the ANC national conference, where the governing party will choose its leader for the next...

