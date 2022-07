Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is as irascible and irrational as his fellow xenophobes. His recent rant against the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) revealed an intolerant, undemocratic streak worthy of any Trump Mini-Me. Last month, the HSF went to court to challenge Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) scheme. ALSO READ: Understanding the Zimbabwean permit case While Motsoaledi’s action against about 178,000 Zimbabwean living legally in South Africa has further endeared him to those who blame the country’s woes on foreigners, it troubles human rights lawyers. The HSF is not saying those who are in South...

While Motsoaledi’s action against about 178,000 Zimbabwean living legally in South Africa has further endeared him to those who blame the country’s woes on foreigners, it troubles human rights lawyers.

The HSF is not saying those who are in South Africa unlawfully should be entitled to remain.

Nor is it suggesting the ZEP system should continue indefinitely.

“Rather, our position is that those who have scrupulously observed South Africa’s laws in order to live and work here under the ZEP cannot have such permits terminated without fair process, good reason and a meaningful opportunity to regularise their status.”

Zimbabweans are the largest group of foreign nationals in South Africa.

Wikipedia says: “Estimates of their numbers range from one to five million”.

ZEP holders are a minority within that group.

Even if they were all booted out by the end of the year as Motsoaledi intends, there wouldn’t be a significant dent in the Zim population here.

Untold numbers don’t have ZEPs.

Motsoaledi is targeting law-abiding Zimbabweans who have managed to clear the hurdles of home affairs incompetence and corruption.

In court papers last week, the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association said the ZEP scheme is the “largest case of fraud and theft ever committed by the government of one country over nationals of its neighbouring country in African history”.

There is no way the inefficient home affairs department could complete the regularisation of all ZEPs before the end of December, whether through alternative visas, asylum or any other route to legal status.

I say this from experience in trying to help others navigate these waters.

Motsoaledi is, in effect, banishing many tens of thousands to an unchanged Zimbabwe where an oppressive kleptocracy still rules.

Not okay. Let us not forget why so many Zimbabweans are here.

The influx from 2000 onwards was a result of the “quiet diplomacy” policy of former president Thabo Mbeki.

We owe Zimbabweans fair process, if nothing else.

Home affairs has not consulted properly, nor made it reasonably practical for ZEP holders to comply with new rules that change their status.

Fairness is what HSF is requesting.

In response, Motsoaledi accuses the HSF of a “desperate bid to blackmail the nation by twisting the support for the minister’s decision by the majority of South African citizens as being ‘xenophobic’.

“South Africa is now under the dictatorship of some of the NGOs, with some having faceless and dubious funders.”

This conspiratorial hogwash is reminiscent of Trump’s QAnon delusions. Dictatorship of NGOs?

If Motsoaledi was less dictatorial – and more consultative – he wouldn’t be facing this legal challenge, which he will probably lose.