Ben Trovato
4 minute read
10 Aug 2022
6:30 am
Columns

Here’s a word of advice, ‘Facebook can ruin your health’

Ben Trovato

Flipping through Facebook is like having a stream of Jehovah’s Witnesses ringing your doorbell, writes Ben Trovato.

Picture: iStock
Much like alcohol and organised religion, Facebook can ruin your health, wreck your marriage and make you appear stupider than you are. But it also brings great joy in other ways. Take a simple thing like brunch. There are people out there who, through postings on Facebook, remind us that brunch can be a spiritual epiphany. “OMG! Just had the most DI- VINE brunch eva!!” The same goes for children. If it weren’t for parents posting pictures of their perfect progeny, you might think it was normal to have unremarkable offspring. Thanks to their efforts, we now know that some...

Read more on these topics