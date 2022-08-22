Jennie Ridyard
22 Aug 2022
6:00 am
Columns

Wedding bells are ringing…

Jennie Ridyard

I am a queen, dammit, and queens get married in… pantsuits? Well, so I thought.

Picture: iStock
Yes, I said yes: yes to getting married in November, on the 12th. Please don’t worry about gifts, although if you insist, a bottle of pink bubbly will suffice – my “lady petrol”, as my bridesmaid calls it. Wedding-wise we’re almost good to go. Himself hasn’t fled yet, the licence is purchased, the guests informed, the reception booked, the canapes chosen, the band practising, my friends are collecting rose petals for confetti, my bridesmaid and flower-girl have their frocks, the groom and his best man have their tuxedos laundered. ALSO READ: Top 10 trending wedding destinations for 2022 What’s missing?...

