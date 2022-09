Injuries or not, today’s Test is a massive one for the Springboks. The Australian team they lost to last weekend and which will be in action in Sydney today is one of the weaker Wallaby teams of recent times. The Boks, even though they have been forced to make several changes, are the stronger side and they simply have to win. Those players who have come in have a great opportunity to show what they can do and they need to grab this chance. I just hope the players will be allowed to express themselves a bit, because if they...

The Australian team they lost to last weekend and which will be in action in Sydney today is one of the weaker Wallaby teams of recent times. The Boks, even though they have been forced to make several changes, are the stronger side and they simply have to win.

Those players who have come in have a great opportunity to show what they can do and they need to grab this chance. I just hope the players will be allowed to express themselves a bit, because if they do get the go-ahead I think they could cause some damage.

Key for the Boks will be to make a good start, unlike last week’s match in Adelaide.

On that, they only have themselves to blame for what was a hugely disappointing defeat. If you look at all the stats of that match the Boks dominated all areas and should have won, with something to spare.

They just didn’t know what to do when they had the chance to strike. And that has to be better today. They’ll be upset because I’m not sure if they’ll get a better chance, last week and today, to actually beat the Wallabies in Australia and do it properly.

It’s hard to try and figure out why they didn’t convert the pressure into points. I wonder sometimes whether the players aren’t too focused on doing what is expected, what is planned for, rather than just playing what is in front of them.

Maybe today will be better. It has to be.

I’m really pleased Malcolm Marx is starting and he’s sure to be a key figure. His greatest strength is what he does off the ball, at the breakdowns, so if he’s on song the Boks should have plenty of opportunity to attack and win penalties.

I’m also pleased to see Deon Fourie get a chance; I just hope he gets some decent time from off the bench because we all know what kind of damage he can do.

And of course, it’s so pleasing to see a youngster like Canan Moodie rewarded for his hard work and good season for the Bulls. His biggest test will be dealing with Marike Korobeite, but if ever he had a chance to shine on the big stage this is it.

I am, however, puzzled by a few of the selections this week.

Why Franco Mostert was the choice to play blindside flank I don’t know. It’s a weird call for me. He just doesn’t give the team the go-forward needed at seven. I’d really have preferred Elrigh Louw there — what an opportunity this could have been for him.

Also, Damian Willemse playing at 10 is also an interesting one. I know there are injuries to the flyhalves, but he’s played mainly at 12 and 15 for the Stormers and the Boks so it’s really a big risk to have him at 10 now. But we know what Willemse can do with quick ball and he does have X-factor, but it remains a big call.

Damian Willemse will play flyhalf in the second Test against Australia. Picture: Gallo Images

Also, I’m not convinced about Jesse Kriel at 13. He’s just not played any rugby recently, but I also realise there are not too many men going around to fill that No 13 jersey. Maybe putting Frans Steyn, with his big boot at 12, and shifting Damian de Allende to 13 could have been an option.

Anyway, it’s an exciting team, but it’s also a makeshift side, one that might fire and surprise us, but things could also go horribly wrong. Even so, I expect this side to still win.