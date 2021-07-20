Editorial
20 Jul 2021
KZN and Gauteng unrest: To rebuild SA, cut the rot from the ANC

Ramaphosa’s Cabinet was notable in its absence for the few first days as KZN and Gauteng burned.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Flicker/GCIS
We are surprised President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t wear a neck brace – so often does he have to swivel to see which of his comrades is about to stab him in the back. After Ramaphosa confirmed on Friday that the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal were more than mere criminality, they were evidence of a “failed insurrection”, his defence minister, Nosivciwe Mapisa Nqakula, jumped in to contradict him, assuring the nation that it was merely “a counter revolution creeping in, in the form of criminality and thuggery.” Going against your political boss, the president of the country, in public is,...

