22 Jul 2021
Rich rocketman: Bezos doesn’t measure up to Branson and Shuttleworth

Our own Mark Shuttleworth went, as a “space tourist”, to the International Space Station in 2002 and stayed for 10 days.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 19, 2018 Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos provides the keynote address at the Air Force Association's Annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Oxen Hill, MD. - Jeff Bezos sets his sights on a new frontier in space in the coming days after building a gargantuan business empire which has in many ways conquered the Earth. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
While hundreds of millions of people on Planet Earth wondered this week where their next meal was coming from, our richest human inhabitant – Jeff Bezos – gambolled for a few blissful moments in outer space. Bezos the founder of giant Amazon and the guy accused in the past of not treating some of his staff in the most humane manner missed out, though, on going where no billionaire had ever gone before. Our own Mark Shuttleworth went, as a “space tourist”, to the International Space Station in 2002. His achievement was, in reality, bigger than that of Bezos, because...

